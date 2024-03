VIJAYAWADA: The BJP on Wednesday announced the names of 10 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. The party gave six of the 10 seats to OC leaders, including three from the Kamma community, two to BCs and one each to leaders from the SC and ST communities.

At least four of the candidates were associated with the TDP or its top leaders in the past. The party allotted tickets to P Vishnu Kumar Raju and Kamineni Srinivasa Rao, who had won the 2014 elections. However, senior leaders like PVN Madhav, S Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Varadapuram Suri have been denied a chance to contest.

Y Satyanarayana Chowdary, popularly known as Sujana Chowdary, will contest from Vijayawada West. He tried his best for the Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat but the alliance partner, the TDP, was reluctant to give the seat away which it won in 2014 and 2019. Sujana Chowdary later pitched for Eluru Lok Sabha seat where BJP’s State secretary Garapati Sitaramanjaneya (Tapana) Chowdary has been working for quite some time.