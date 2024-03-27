BJP announces candidates for Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls

AMARAVATI/ NEW DELHI: Former Minister of State (MoS) Y S Sujana Chowdary and former state Health Minister K Srinivas Rao are among 10 BJP candidates who will be contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP on Wednesday announced the names of its 10 assembly candidates.

Sujana Chowdary, former MoS for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences will contest from Vijayawada West constituency. Chowdary is a former Rajya Sabha member.

Srinivas Rao, who worked as the health minister in the erstwhile TDP government, as an NDA partner will fight the election from Kaikaluru segment.