BJP list brings dissidence in alliance to fore in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : A day after the BJP announced its candidates for 10 Assembly segments, dissidence within the alliance came to the fore in a couple of constituencies. Aspirants from the TDP have made it clear that they would not support the BJP candidates in the two constituencies, with the saffron party also facing trouble from within in one of the segments.

In Anaparthi, former TDP MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy has raised a banner of revolt. His followers burnt TDP flags and a cycle, the party’s election symbol, on Thursday protesting the allocation of the seat to the BJP.

In Dharmavaram, former minister Paritala Sunitha’s son Sriram is unlikely to support the candidature of the BJP’s Y Satya Kumar. Even saffron party leader Varadapuram Suri is unlikely to support Satya Kumar’s candidature, sources said.

The BJP was allotted Anaparthi, a segment that it had not even sought. The decision was a surprise to many party leaders who had asked for the Rajamahendravaram City constituency.