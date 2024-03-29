Chalk out plans to check drug menace in State: Andhra Pradesh CS

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that there is an utmost need to create awareness among public, especially youth, on the evil effects of consumption of illicit liquor, ganja and other narcotic substances, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy instructed officials of all departments concerned to chalk out stringent plans to curb illegal transportation of these substances.
Holding a review meeting with police, excise and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on Thursday, he directed the officials to go tough against smugglers and peddlers.
During the meeting, the Chief Secretary took stock of the situation of seizures being reported at checkposts in the State and instructed the officials concerned to intensify the vehicle checks at all the borders to avoid illegal flow of unaccounted cash and liquor in the wake of general elections on May 13. He also discussed the measures to be taken to put an end to ganja and illicit liquor smuggling.
Directing the officials to identify the kingpins behind the smuggling and to arrest them under PD Act, Jawahar Reddy also asked officials to strengthen the security at checkposts located on the borders. “Under Operation Parivarthana, departments concerned should encourage the farmers in tribal areas on the cultivation of other crops to help them wean away from the ganja cultivation and prevent them from indulging in other anti-social activities,” Jawahar Reddy added.
Speaking at the meeting, SEB commissioner M Ravi Prakash explained that Andhra Pradesh shares a border with six States and 90 per cent of ganja is entering into the State through Malkangiri district and 10 per cent from Koraput district. “With the help of Orissa State police, 25 out of 35 identified kingpins were arrested and a strong network was formed to wipe out the complete smuggling chain,” he informed.
The officials further explained that liquor, unaccounted cash and other valuables worth `57.80 crore were seized during enforcement drives and vehicle checkings of which `4.38 crore worth liquor and cash were seized after the MCC came into force.
It is to be recalled that during the coordination meeting held in November last year, the DGPs of all the neighbouring States agreed to share information and details of accused caught smuggling ganja and illicit liquor.