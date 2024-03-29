Chalk out plans to check drug menace in State: Andhra Pradesh CS

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that there is an utmost need to create awareness among public, especially youth, on the evil effects of consumption of illicit liquor, ganja and other narcotic substances, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy instructed officials of all departments concerned to chalk out stringent plans to curb illegal transportation of these substances.

Holding a review meeting with police, excise and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on Thursday, he directed the officials to go tough against smugglers and peddlers.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary took stock of the situation of seizures being reported at checkposts in the State and instructed the officials concerned to intensify the vehicle checks at all the borders to avoid illegal flow of unaccounted cash and liquor in the wake of general elections on May 13. He also discussed the measures to be taken to put an end to ganja and illicit liquor smuggling.