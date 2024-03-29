My family in no way connected with narcotics haul, asserts BJP chief Purandeswari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari on Thursday exhorted the party rank and file to strive to oust the corrupt YSRC government in the elections.
Addressing a meeting at the BJP office, she alleged that the YSRC government had ruined the State in the last five years. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had only fostered hatred and enmity among various sections of people with his ‘dictatorial’ rule. False cases were foisted against the opposition leaders, who questioned the corrupt governance of Jagan, she charged.
Refuting the allegation of Jagan that her son and family associates worked as directors and partners in the consignee company that imported drugs, Purandeswari made it clear that her family was in no way connected with the narcotics shipment. “The days of YSRC government are numbered. The people are eagerly awaiting to cast their vote in the elections to defeat the YSRC government,” he observed.
She urged the party cadre not to confine themselves to the constituencies where BJP candidates are in the fray, and strive hard for the victory of tripartite alliance candidates in the State. “It is a historic need for the State to defeat the YSRC in the elections. Otherwise, we have no future and the State will remain without a capital and development,” she remarked.
“We will abide by the decision of our party central leadership. As regards to seat sharing, it has been decided by the party leadership and the BJP is contesting six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. Our basic ideology is serving the poor and downtrodden,” she added.
AP election co-incharge Sidharth Nath Singh, State BJP former president Somu Veerraju and other leaders spoke. Earlier, Purandeswari, BJP nominee for Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency, was given a rousing reception on her arrival at the party office.