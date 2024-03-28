CM links drug haul to BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari

PRODDATUR: Chief Minister and YSRC supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy commenced his poll campaign with the ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus yatra from Idupulapaya in YSR district on Wednesday.

Addressing a mammoth public rally at Proddatur, Jagan accused relatives of BJP State chief Daggubati Purandeswari, the sister-in-law of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, of having links with the narcotics shipment, seized by the CBI last week at Visakhapatnam Port.

“Purandeswari’s son and her family associates worked as directors and partners in the consignee company that imported drugs. Even though the accused belongs to TDP, the party is trying to implicate YSRC in the crime,” he said.