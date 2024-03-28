CM links drug haul to BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari

PRODDATUR: Chief Minister and YSRC supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy commenced his poll campaign with the ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus yatra from Idupulapaya in YSR district on Wednesday.
Addressing a mammoth public rally at Proddatur, Jagan accused relatives of BJP State chief Daggubati Purandeswari, the sister-in-law of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, of having links with the narcotics shipment, seized by the CBI last week at Visakhapatnam Port.
“Purandeswari’s son and her family associates worked as directors and partners in the consignee company that imported drugs. Even though the accused belongs to TDP, the party is trying to implicate YSRC in the crime,” he said.
Terming Naidu an expert in deceitful politics with 45 years of experience, Jagan said when Vivekananda Reddy, his uncle, was alive, he was TDP’s biggest enemy, but, after killing him they resorted to dirty politics over his death. “The same TDP chief backstabbed NTR and is today using his name to gain popularity. How shameful!”.
Accusing the TDP of using his sisters to defame him and his party, Jagan said, “The identity of the mastermind behind the tragic murder of my uncle is known to the people. Moreover, it is evident who orchestrated the scapegoating of my two sisters in this blame game. What’s truly alarming is the revelation that the key accused, who confessed to the heinous act is not behind bars as justice demands, but rather roaming free, aided and abetted by Naidu and co.”
Reiterating that he has no agenda other than the people’s to ensure a secure and bright future for the poor and downtrodden of the state, he called upon the people, who benefited from his government schemes to become the star campaigners for him and his party.
“The 2024 elections are not for electing MLAs and MPs, but deciding the fate of the poor and downtrodden. To ensure the continuity of the welfare programmes for scores of people and reforms in every sector, to ensure a bright future for the next generation, ensure Jagan continues to be Chief Minister of the state,” he said.
At the same time, he cautioned people against voting for Naidu. “If you vote for him, you will be permitting stoppage of all the welfare schemes being implemented in the past 58 months. If you mistakenly vote for Naidu and his party, Chandramukhi will come riding the bicycle crying laka laka laka knocking on your doors, and drinking your blood for the next five years. Beware,” he said.
The YSRC chief said unlike Naidu, who relies on alliances, conspiracies, deceits, and back-stabbing, he only has the support of God and the blessings of the people. “Today, TDP has not only got the direct support of a national party but also got the support of another national party indirectly. They are using my two sisters to corner me, your Chief Minister. What does this entire coalition have to fear from one individual? None of them possess the ability to confront me individually,” he said.
Describing the coming elections as a fight between credibility which he represents and deceit, which Naidu embodies, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Naidu, who has no public support or credibility, rushed to Delhi to get support, bowing down his head before the same people, he insulted five years ago.
“But, I will never do such a thing. I stand by people and fight for them. Once I give my word, I fulfill it. My and my government’s credibility is visible in the form of the development from Idupulapaya to Ichapuram. Wherever you go and ask who set up the village secretariat, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, village clinics, family doctor concept, etc, pat comes the answer -- Jagan and YSRC government,” he said.
He mocked Naidu for forgetting his election manifesto after getting elected every time and asked what happened to the promises made in the manifesto of the same TDP-BJP-JSP alliance in 2014. “Why was not a single promise kept?” he questioned.
Jagan, who explained what his government did in various sectors in the last 58 months at length said in a transparent and unbiased manner, that he distributed a sum of `2.7 lakh crore to beneficiaries to better their lives. “I have pressed the button 130 times to credit the amount directly into your accounts in Direct Benefit Transfer mode. Today, all I ask you is to press two buttons with fan symbol one for MLA and another for MP,” he said.