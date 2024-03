NGT underlines need to set up panel to assess conditions at tourist spots

Further, the report also suggested the proposal to establish checkpoints to monitor the transportation of plastic in the hilly and reserved areas. “It emphasises on the efforts required to combat plastic pollution and also raises the issue of forest fire,” the Tribunal observed.

The NGT pointed out that the news report involves substantial issues relating to compliance of environmental norms.

Stating that the Tribunal has the power to take up the matter suo-motu as recognised by the Supreme Court in the matter of “Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai vs. Ankita Sinha & Ors,” the NGT impleaded the APPCB), through its Member Secretary, and the MoEF & CC, Regional Office (SEZ), Chennai as respondents in the matter.

The NGT felt that forming a joint committee was necessary to ascertain the current state of affairs in view of the facts reflected in the news item. Further, the Bench directed the panel to submit the report of findings before the Southern Zonal Bench of the Tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing. Notices should be issued to the respondents for filing their response at least one week before the next date of hearing, it said.