People not ready to trust CM Jagan’s big claims: TDP chief Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has exuded confidence that the people are not ready to trust the cooked-up stories being narrated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his election meetings.

“While the Praja Galam meetings of TDP are super hit, ‘Memanta Siddham’ meetings being organised by Jagan are super flop,” he remarked.

Addressing a public meeting as part of his Praja Galam election campaign at Raptadu in Anantapur district on Thursday, he said the coming National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the State will take measures to supply Godavari water to Rayalaseema.

Besides assuring the youth of providing 20 lakh jobs in the coming five years, the TDP chief reiterated that his first signature will be on the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) file. Stating that a separate legislation will be brought for the safety and security of Backward Classes, he also promised a sub-plan for their economic uplift. A monthly pension of `4,000 will be provided to BCs aged above 50 years, he said.

“Farmers are the backbone of the State and thus the coming NDA government will make the farming community monarchs by providing them drip irrigation equipment and subsidies, Naidu vowed.