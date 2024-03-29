Unlike YSRC, TDP chooses young guns over political dynasts in Andhra Pradesh

SRIKAKULAM: In a bid to dethrone the ruling YSRC, the TDP in an alliance with the Jana Sena Party and the BJP has chosen to encourage new faces in Srikakulam district. For the first time since the party’s emergence, the TDP high command has denied tickets to party seniors, especially those who have a long political legacy.

The alliance has chosen N Eswara Rao for Etcherla, Gondu Shankar for Srikakulam and M Govindha Rao for Pathapatnam Assembly segments, instead of opting for political bigwigs like Kimidi Kalavenkata Rao, Gunda Lakshmi Devi and Kalamata Venkataramana.

Interestingly, the YSRC has been facing severe dissidence from second rung leaders for renominating sitting MLAs in the region.

The landscape of Srikakulam, one of the most backward districts in the nation, has seen several political families belonging to both ruling and opposition parties. Kinjarapu, Dharmana, Kimidi, Gunda, Kalamata, Gowthu, and Boddepalli families have controlled politics in Srikakulam for the past five decades.