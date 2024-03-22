Andhra Pradesh LS polls: YSRC eyeing a hat-trick, dissidence ‘brewing’ in Narasaraopet TDP

GUNTUR: With battle lines drawn for the ballot war, the political heat has intensified in the Narasaraopet Assembly segment as the YSRC is eyeing to score a hat-trick, while dissidence seems to be brewing in the TDP.

In a shocking incident, Market Yard former chairman and TDP leader Pulimi Ramireddy, demanding the party high command to field Ch Aravind Babu, poured petrol on his body and tried to immolate self at his house on Wednesday.

However, his followers immediately reacted and thwarted his self-immolation attempt. This incident has highlighted the disgruntlement in the TDP cadre as BJP is likely to contest from the constituency as part of the tripartite alliance.

Though majority of seats in Palnadu region have been allotted to TDP senior leaders, which came as no surprise, the party has withheld naming the candidate for Narasaraopet. As part of the alliance, the Assembly seat may be allotted to the BJP, which may not be well received by the TDP cadre.

In 2014 when the three political parties were in alliance and won in the State, BJP candidate Nalabothu Venkata Rao contested against Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and lost the election.

After the debacle in 2019, Aravind Babu was made the TDP constituency incharge. In the hope of getting ticket in the upcoming elections, Aravind Babu has been active in the constituency by organising the party outreach programmes and coming down heavily on the sitting YSRC MLA’s ‘corrupt’ activities.