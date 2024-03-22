Andhra Pradesh LS polls: YSRC eyeing a hat-trick, dissidence ‘brewing’ in Narasaraopet TDP

GUNTUR: With battle lines drawn for the ballot war, the political heat has intensified in the Narasaraopet Assembly segment as the YSRC is eyeing to score a hat-trick, while dissidence seems to be brewing in the TDP.
In a shocking incident, Market Yard former chairman and TDP leader Pulimi Ramireddy, demanding the party high command to field Ch Aravind Babu, poured petrol on his body and tried to immolate self at his house on Wednesday.
However, his followers immediately reacted and thwarted his self-immolation attempt. This incident has highlighted the disgruntlement in the TDP cadre as BJP is likely to contest from the constituency as part of the tripartite alliance.
Though majority of seats in Palnadu region have been allotted to TDP senior leaders, which came as no surprise, the party has withheld naming the candidate for Narasaraopet. As part of the alliance, the Assembly seat may be allotted to the BJP, which may not be well received by the TDP cadre.
In 2014 when the three political parties were in alliance and won in the State, BJP candidate Nalabothu Venkata Rao contested against Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and lost the election.
After the debacle in 2019, Aravind Babu was made the TDP constituency incharge. In the hope of getting ticket in the upcoming elections, Aravind Babu has been active in the constituency by organising the party outreach programmes and coming down heavily on the sitting YSRC MLA’s ‘corrupt’ activities.
However, in the wake of a new alliance among the three parties, the chances of Aravind Babu getting ticket are very bleak. Recently, the news of Aravind Babu allegedly expressed his view that Narasaraopet TDP MP candidate Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu was acting against him, had created ripples in the party circles.
Meanwhile, two-time MLA Dr Gopireddy is eyeing to win for the third consecutive time. He is actively taking part in the campaign in all mandals of the constituency.
Political analysts opine that in order to give tough competition and win the constituency in the elections, it is crucial for the tripartite alliance to ensure that their cadres work with coordination whoever may be the nominee.
Beware of tripartite alliance: YV
YSRC regional coordinator and MP YV Subba Reddy called upon the party cadre to undertake the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku YSRC’ programme on a large scale in Uttarandhra. Speaking at a meeting of YSRC leaders of North Coastal Andhra in the city, he said, “We are ready for a debate on the development of the State in the last five years.” He cautioned the people about the tripartite alliance, which cheated them in 2014. They have joined hands once again for their political survival, he said
Tribals asked to surrender weapons
Alluri Sitarama Raju district police have directed the tribals to surrender their hunting weapons due to the Model Code of Conduct. Possessing any firearm when the election code is in force is a punishable offence. Chintapalli ASP Pratap Kishore said 25 hunting guns have been surrendered in the sub-division after the election code came into force. The tribals, who are using hunting weapons traditionally, are not aware of the restrictions on weapons during elections. If the tribals failed to surrender their guns, cases will be registered against them, the ASP warned.