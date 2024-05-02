Andhra Pradesh: 1.36L pupils get Rs 150 crore edX certifications for free

Computer science-related courses have attracted significant interest, with over 54,000 students obtaining certifications. Additionally, more than 31,000 learners have received certifications in Data Analysis and Statistics, while Business Management courses have garnered over 22,000 certifications. Communication courses have also proven popular, with over 10,000 certifications awarded.

This initiative reflects the YSRC government’s commitment to enhancing the AP’s education and skill development landscape, as outlined in its recent manifesto. Proposed measures include setting up a state-of-the-art Skill University in Tirupati, creating skill colleges in all 26 districts, and setting up Integrated Skill Hubs in 175 constituencies.

Furthermore, paid internships of Rs 2,500 for boys and Rs 3,000 for girls per month will be provided during skill training. Plans include constructing a Startup Hub and establishing an International VC Mentorship Cell in Visakhapatnam to nurture entrepreneurial talent among youth.