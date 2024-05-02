Jagan destroyed future of Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan

Addressing public meetings at Atchutapuram in Elamanchali Assembly constituency and in Pendurthi Assembly constituency on Wednesday, the JSP chief went hammer and tongs against the ruling party. He said it is time for the people to think of their future and vote for the alliance.

He said he only knows to fight for the interests and rights of the people. “You vote for the alliance. I will take up the responsibility to ensure those you elected to keep the promises they made,” he assured.

Describing the Land Titling Act as a ‘Land Grabbing Act’, Pawan Kalyan said now the ruling party is conspiring to hold the Centre responsible for the Act. He said YSRC is intending to rob the people.