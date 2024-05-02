Will repeal Land Titling Act: Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had ushered in land grabbing Act in the name of AP Land Titling Act, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu cautioned the people of the State that if they vote for the YSRC their properties will be taken over by the YSRC chief.

Addressing a public meeting at Chirala of Bapatla district as part Praja Galam on Wednesday, Naidu said, “After coming back to power, my first signature will be on Mega DSC and my second signature will be on revoking the land grabbing Act introduced by the Jagan.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is in the driving seat of the State, taking it in reverse direction as he does not know how to drive, Naidu said, adding that the Chief Minister is benefiting at the expense of the people by hitting them below their belt.

Stating that Jagan’s rule is much worse than the British regime, he said that even Britishers did not impose so many taxes on the people like Jagan did.

Alleging that this Chief Minister has started his ruling by demolishing the Praja Vedika, the TDP supremo said Jagan has been continuing his administration as a dictator by simply subjecting the people to various kinds of threats and terrorising the common man. The NDA will take the responsibility to rule the State democratically by ending this dictatorial regime, he said.

“The financial condition of the State is so pathetic that the State is bearing a burden of Rs 13 lakh crore debt and even the salaries of the government employees are not being paid on time,” he regretted and said that revenue can be generated only by creating assets and Jagan Mohan Reddy is raising loans by mortgaging the assets created during the TDP regime.