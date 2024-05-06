Fierce electoral battle on cards between YSRC and TDP in Gurazala

GUNTUR: A keen tussle is on in Gurazala Assembly constituency where sitting YSRC MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy has locked horns with TDP leader and former three-time MLA of the segment Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao.

While the YSRC has set its sights on making a clean sweep in Palnadu by winning all seven Assembly constituencies for the second consecutive time, the Opposition TDP-JSP-BJP alliance is leaving no stone unturned to win the segment. A key constituency in Palnadu, Gurazala comprises four mandals: Dachepalli, Gurazala, Piduguralla, and Machavaram.

Since the inception of the constituency, Congress and TDP have won the seat five times each. However, the YSRC wrested the seat from TDP’s Srinivasa Rao, who was MLA in 2014, 2009 and 1994, in 2019.

With both the contenders accusing each other of corruption, political heat in the constituency is on the rise.