Fierce electoral battle on cards between YSRC and TDP in Gurazala

GUNTUR: A keen tussle is on in Gurazala Assembly constituency where sitting YSRC MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy has locked horns with TDP leader and former three-time MLA of the segment Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao.
While the YSRC has set its sights on making a clean sweep in Palnadu by winning all seven Assembly constituencies for the second consecutive time, the Opposition TDP-JSP-BJP alliance is leaving no stone unturned to win the segment. A key constituency in Palnadu, Gurazala comprises four mandals: Dachepalli, Gurazala, Piduguralla, and Machavaram.
Since the inception of the constituency, Congress and TDP have won the seat five times each. However, the YSRC wrested the seat from TDP’s Srinivasa Rao, who was MLA in 2014, 2009 and 1994, in 2019.
With both the contenders accusing each other of corruption, political heat in the constituency is on the rise.
In the last elections, Mahesh, the grandson of former chief minister Kasu Brahmananda Reddy, had the support of former MLA Janga Krishna Murthy, a BC leader who unsuccessfully contested the 2014 elections on YSRC ticket. While Janga was made an MLC after his electoral loss, he hoped that the YSRC would allot Gurazala seat to him as part of its commitment to social justice and empowerment of Backward Classes (BCs). Much to his dismay, the YSRC renominated Mahesh from Gurazala. Consequently, Janga resigned from the YSRC and joined the TDP.
Political analysts are of the view that Janga’s entry will strengthen the TDP and garner support of BCs.
Besides welfare schemes, the YSRC is promoting the construction of the medical college and implementing the comprehensive drinking water scheme to seek public mandate. On the other hand, the TDP is highlighting the lack of development in the constituency and promising to implement ‘Super-Six’ after they come to power.
Extending his support for the YSRC, K Raghavulu, a resident of Piduguralla, pointed out that despite his town located just 20 km from the Krishna river bank, 80 km from Nagarjuna Sagar, the biggest reservoir in the State, people in the region struggled due to insufficient drinking water for past six decades and no leader could address the problem. The groundwater is not safe for drinking due to the high presence of limestone mineral, he pointed out.
“However, Kasu Mahesh completed works to resolve the issue within 18 months after taking charge as MLA. Now, we are getting sufficient drinking water,” he said.
On the other hand, P Vikram, a limestone industrialist, expressed that business will witness a boom, if TDP comes to power. “We did not receive any subsidies. Prices of raw material and power have increased significantly in the past five years, severely affecting our livelihood. The entire industry has suffered losses during YSRC tenure,” he rued.
A Kanakam of Piduguralla said, “My family has benefitted from schemes implemented by the YSRC government. My children are getting quality education in government schools and I have received a house site patta. I trust only Jagan to continue these schemes for the next five years also. Kasu Mahesh Reddy is a well-educated legislator who is always available to people.”