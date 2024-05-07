YSRC demands clarification on five issues from PM Modi

VIJAYAWADA: On the day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Andhra Pradesh, the YSRC launched a digital campaign, demanding answers for five critical issues in the State.

Taking to social media platform X, (formerly Twitter), all the leaders spoke in unison and posted, “@ncbn (TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu), there are five deceitful points that you are uttering repeatedly. If it’s the truth as you claim, then the people of Andhra Pradesh want your boss Mr Modi to declare that they are a part of the joint agenda of the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance. If Mr Modi fails to clarify on these issues, then it’s proven that you are a hypocritical and unprincipled illusionist whose promises are as unreliable and two-faced as his politics.”

Over 120 YSRC leaders, including Vishakapatnam MP candidate Botcha Jhansi and MLA Avanthi Srinivasa Rao, shot off tweets challenging PM Modi to address these pressing concerns.

The five issues that the ruling party demanded the Prime Minister to include in the agenda of the alliance were -- the NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh will not remove 4% reservation for Muslims under the OBC quota; it will not privatise the Vizag Steel Plant; CAA-NRC will not be implemented in its current form and Muslims will be included; Andhra Pradesh will get the Special Category Status; the TDP and its allies will repeal the Land Titling Act as promised in their manifesto, by directly disregarding the Central government guidelines that led to the formation of this Act.