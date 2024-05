YSRC can manage corruption, not finances: PM

Stating that he was seeking legal consultations on returning the stolen money to the rightful owners, Modi explained, “As of now, the ED (Enforcement Directorate) has only caught hold of property worth `1.15 lakh crore. But if you sum all of these up, it accounts for many crores of rupees. Hence, I am consulting with legal experts to try and get back people’s money that was stolen.”

Asserting that it is Modi’s guarantee that no poor person will be affected, he said `17,000 crore has already been returned to the rightful owners.

Training his guns on the ruling YSRC in Andhra Pradesh, the Prime Minister alleged, “The government wanted to establish three capitals with a motive of looting the State, but could not as the exchequer was empty. YSRC can manage corruption, but not finances.”

Further, Modi said the YSRC had an opportunity to prove its mettle for five years, but it wasted the time and also let the State’s potential go to waste.

“When Chandrababu Naidu was in power, the State was at the peak of its league. But the YSRC government derailed all that progress. Instead of working for the welfare of the people, the YSRC drowned the State in debt,” Modi claimed.

He reiterated, “Be it anywhere, only NDA can guarantee welfare.” Stating that the youth of Andhra Pradesh are known for their technological skills and acumen, Modi said the State should grow along with the country. “However, under the present regime, development has been zero and corruption has been 100%,” he criticised the ruling YSRC.

Cautioning people to be wary of the Congress, he remarked, “Till 10 years ago, all that the country saw was scams.”

Emphasising that development would be possible only with a double-engine NDA government, he asserted that the State will script a new chapter in growth after June 4. Stating that the NDA’s mantra is reform, perform, and transform, Modi said, “Your right vote will transform problems into opportunities.”