Peddireddy’s political career set to end: Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy’s political career will end after the general elections in the State.

Addressing an election rally attended by former chief minister and Rajampet BJP candidate N Kiran Kumar Reddy at Punganur, the home turf of Peddireddy, the TDP chief said that the minister’s family, besides looting Rs 30,000 crore public money through sand, wine and mine scams, took commissions in the purchase of mangoes in the undivided Chittoor district.

Both Naidu and Kiran Kumar Reddy are arch rivals of Peddireddy and they launched a broadside against him in his constituency.

Stating that cases were booked against those who questioned the corruption of Peddireddy, Naidu said that as many as 400 activists of the TDP including himself were involved in a law and order incident in Angallu though they were not at fault. He said that Peddireddy should be prepared to pay the price for all the atrocities that were committed against the TDP under his watch. Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of burdening the people with high taxation, the TDP chief said that after announcing total prohibition, the YSRC government itself engaged in the liquor business.