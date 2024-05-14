Andhra Pradesh: TDP’s Super Six is not welfare, but empowerment says Robbin Sharrma

Responding to this criticism, the Showtime founder asserts that Naidu has always emphasised that welfare and development should go hand in hand. “Through Idhem Karma, we learnt that women’s savings, meant for rainy days were being affected. They weren’t able to save anymore as their families were struggling because of inflation and lack of jobs. Hence, we derived the promise of Rs 1,500 per month as a sign of empowerment. `1,500 per month, three gas cylinders in a year and Rs 15,000 for children should be seen as a package under Maha Shakti to fight inflation and empower women to work on their skills.”

Stating that the beauty of welfare is that it can be countered, Robbin says, “We checked on the ground whether people were loyal to Jagan or were they just interested in the money. We found that people who were getting the money, they also wanted development. They said that the government should not just be a provider. The YSRC is only distributing wealth, but once there is no money, how will you distribute money?”

“After Super 6, we shifted focus to Naidu’s main strength: development. No one can do development like him or governance like him. We disrupted the positioning of Jagan as a welfare man and switched to development. So we started a negative campaign, but we ended on a positive note with ‘Babu Ni Malli Rappidam’,” he adds.

Refuting reports that the YSRC has an edge over the TDP in rural areas, Robbin exudes confidence and says the yellow party has a 4% lead in rural areas. Elaborating, he says, “TDP’s real vote share spiked during Jagan’s Siddham. Data suggests it was counter-productive. It looked like someone in the opposition was doing it. He highlighted the healthcare failure in the State. After 58 months, Jagan was listening to people’s problems. Someone should’ve told him that he’s the CM and he’s highlighting his own failures.”

On Jagan’s remarks that the election is a class war, he quips, “This strategy is flawed and won’t work for someone like Jagan, who has never seen poverty himself. He is the richest CM in the country. Additionally, he has been inaccessible throughout.”