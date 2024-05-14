IMD forecasts thunderstorms in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema

VIJAYAWADA: Light to moderate rains lashed in isolated parts across the State on Monday. The highest rainfall of 6.9 cm was reported at Kanigiri of Prakasam district followed by 5.75 cm rain in Paderu of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 5.4 cm rain in Udayagiri of Nellore district and 4.65 cm in Somandepalle of Sri Satya Sai district.

The daytime temperatures continued to dip, below 40 degrees Celsius scale, in most of the places in Andhra Pradesh following the overcast sky conditions.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-50 kmph likely at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Rayalaseema region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thunderstorm activity is also predicted in isolated places across the State for the subsequent two days.

In its daily report, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) stated that heatwave conditions were reported in six mandalas on Monday and no heatwave conditions are likely on Tuesday.

Jeelugumilli in Eluru district reported the highest daytime temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius, while Seethanagaram in East Godavari district reported 41.1 degrees Celsius, Sulurupeta in Tirupati district reported 40.8 degrees C, Banaganapalle of Nandyal district, and Markapuram in Prakasam district at 40.6 degrees C, Kankipadu in Krishna district and G Kondur in NTR district at 40.4 degrees Celsius.