Vijayawada region shines in CBSE results, gets 2nd position nationwide

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada region with both Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana emerged as a frontrunner, securing the second position in region-wise pass percentages in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII and X results announced on Monday. Trivandrum claimed the top spot, while Chennai and Bengaluru closely followed in the third and fourth places across both classes.

According to the CBSE Vijayawada Regional Officer, Shekhar Chandra, the overall pass percentage for Class XII and X was reported as 87.98% and 93.60%, respectively, with Vijayawada boasting an impressive 99.04% and 99.60% in the two classes. Trivandrum maintained its lead with 99.91% and 99.75%, respectively.

In the Vijayawada region, a total of 19,173 candidates registered for Class XII exams, out of which 18,901 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 99.04%. Girls outperformed boys with a slight margin, achieving a pass percentage of 99.31% compared to 98.81%. Institution-wise, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) topped with a perfect 100% pass rate, followed closely by Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), government schools and independent schools and with 99.90%, 99.57% and 98.89% respectively.

In Class X, out of 77,445 registered candidates,out of them 77,285 appeared and 76,974 successfully cleared the exams in the Vijayawada region, yielding an outstanding pass percentage of 99.60%. Once again, girls outshine boys, achieving a pass percentage of 99.69% compared to 99.53%. JNV maintained its stellar performance with a near-perfect pass rate of 99.94%, closely trailed by KV, independent schools and Government schools with 99.77%,99.58% and 99.52 respectively. Additionally, children with special needs (CWSN) showcased commendable performance, achieving a pass percentage of 98.20% and 99.55% respectively. However, a small number of candidates found themselves in compartments, with 161 in Class XII and 302 in Class X.