Andhra Pradesh government schools excel in CBSE exams

VIJAYAWADA: The government schools in the State have achieved remarkable success in the CBSE examination, announced the Board in New Delhi on Monday. Particularly, the Vijayawada region, which encompasses Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, secured the second-highest pass percentage across the country. This achievement marks the debut results of the region, set up in Vijayawada in 2023.

According to statistics shared by Regional Officer of CBSE Shekhar Chandra, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) schools in the Vijayawada region topped the pass percentage with 100.00% and 99.94% in Class XII and X respectively.

In Andhra Pradesh, a total of 358 schools offer Class X under CBSE, including 15 JNV schools, 33 Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) schools, 289 independent schools, and 21 government schools.

In Class X, out of 1,492 registered government students, 1,489 appeared and an impressive 1,488 students cleared with a pass percentage of 99.93%.

In independent schools, out of 26,511 registered students, 26,470 appeared, with 26,371 clearing the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 99.63%. Among them, boys achieved a pass percentage of 99.56%, while girls secured 99.72%.