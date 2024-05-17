Election Commission of India cracks whip on poll violence in Andhra

In a press note, ECI joint director Anuj Chandak said CEC Rajiv Kumar, and Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu conveyed their displeasure over the post-poll violence in Andhra Pradesh.

“Without mincing any words, the Commission directed the CS and DGP to ensure that such incidents of violence do not repeat and that all SPs be tasked to take pre-emptive measures to avoid such a situation in future.”

Reviewing the cases, the Commission directed the CS and DGP to strictly supervise the situation and ensure appropriate decision on timely filing of chargesheet against the culprits, as per law, preferably within the period when the Model Code of Conduct is in force. On the State government’s request, the poll panel directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to retain the 25 CAPF companies in Andhra Pradesh for 15 days after counting of votes to control any possible incidents of violence.

Taking cognisance of the violence reported in Anantapur, Palnadu and Tirupati districts on the day of polling and the next day, the ECI said, “Incidents were also reported before the poll, involving assault, setting the property/office of the opposite party on fire, threatening, damaging of campaign vehicles, stone pelting etc. Most of these incidents happened in the districts of Annamayya, Chittoor and Palnadu and few incidents in Guntur, Anantapur and Nandyal.”

It may be recalled that several villages in sensitive areas of Palnadu, faction-ridden Tadipatri and Tirupati witnessed incidents of violence after polling. Vehicles were set on fire, contenders were attacked and supporters of the YSRC and TDP engaged in pitched battles, leading to tension.