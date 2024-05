TIRUPATI/GUNTUR/ANANTAPUR: Even as polling ended, tension prevailed in parts of the State, particularly in Tirupati, Palnadu and Tadipatri of Sri Sathya Sai district, keeping the police on tenterhooks.

While alleged YSRC activists attacked a TDP candidate in Tirupati, prompting the gunman of the leader to open fire, supporters of the two parties pelted stones on each other in Tadipatri, forcing police to resort to lathicharge and fire teargas to quell the mob.

In Tirupati, TDP’s Chandragiri Assembly candidate Pulivarthi Nani sustained injuries following an attack by miscreants, suspected to be supporters of the YSRC, on the premises of Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam.

According to eyewitnesses, the clash erupted after Nani inspected the strong room located on the university campus and encountered a group of YSRC activists.

What began as a verbal altercation, swiftly escalated into physical violence, with the YSRC workers reportedly wielding hammers, beer bottles, and stones in the assault. Nani’s gunman Dharani fired two warning shots into the air, dispersing the attackers.

Subsequently, a video featuring Nani’s spouse, Sudha, detailing the attack and implicating YSRC activists and followers of YSRC MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, circulated widely on social media platforms.

As news spread, Nani’s supporters gathered to protest against the unprovoked attack on their leader. The protest intensified as Nani’s supporters occupied the university’s main thoroughfare, impeding vehicular movement. The situation deteriorated as enraged demonstrators vandalised a car displaying YSRC flags and setting several motorcycles on fire.

To quell the escalating violence, a force of security personnel was dispatched to the area, who caned the unruly crowds. The TDP cadres resisted police action and retaliated by vandalising police vehicles. They accused police of being biased towards Bhaskar Reddy.

District authorities, including Collector Pravin Kumar and Superintendent of Police Krishna Kant Patil, rushed to the scene and asserted that appropriate action will be taken against the perpetrators.

While speaking to media, Nani questioned the authorities’ competence in safeguarding the election process, given the brazen attack within the premises of the strong room. Nani also raised concerns over the safety of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).