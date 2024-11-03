It’s a splurge of public money: CM Chandrababu Naidu over construction of buildings at Rushikonda

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched a broadside against former Chief Minister and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the large scale misuse of public money for the construction of luxurious buildings at Rushikonda. Naidu, along with the people’s representatives and the media, inspected the buildings constructed at Rushikonda on Saturday.

Later addressing the media, Naidu said the entire structure built under the directions of Jagan, violated all the laws of the land. “I have not seen a Chief Minister destroying the environment to build a palace to fulfil his whims and fancies. Some heartbreaking facts are coming to light now. Earlier, no one, including the media, was allowed to visit the construction site. It was a highly guarded secret. The YSRC government also misled the National Green Tribunal, the Supreme Court, and the High Court,” Naidu observed.

He further said this was an example of how a few people could use the State government as a shield to implement their agenda. “Me and my friend Pawan Kalyan (Deputy CM) had tried to visit this place. But we were not allowed to visit it. But today, we have the onus to tell the people what has really happened here,” Naidu averred.