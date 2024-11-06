Erratic rainfall hit crop yield in a few mandals: Agriculture Ministry

TIRUPATI: The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has stated that the cumulative average rainfall received in the State during the South West Monsoon from June to September 2024 is 681.6 mm as against the normal of 574.7 mm. However, in certain mandals, the rainfall is less than normal and dry spells have also been recorded.

In response to an article published in TNIE on November 4, 2024 with the headline ‘Crop yields drop by 38% in drought-hit Annamayya’, the Agriculture Ministry clarified that the Andhra Pradesh government has announced that 27 mandals are categorised as facing severe drought and another 27 as moderate drought. The most affected regions include Annamayya district, where all 19 designated mandals are classified as severely hit, with Kalakada experiencing the harshest conditions. Other districts affected include Kurnool (2 moderate), Anantapur (2 severe, 5 moderate), Sri Sathya Sai (3 severe, 7 moderate), and Chittoor (3 severe, 13 moderate) as per GO No 15 issued on October 29, 2024.

The affected districts received good rainfall at the beginning of Kharif 2024, and crop coverage is higher in comparison to last year. As discussed with the State, yields are affected in the drought-hit districts during Kharif 2024.

