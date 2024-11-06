Erratic rainfall hit crop yield in a few mandals: Agriculture Ministry

TIRUPATI: The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has stated that the cumulative average rainfall received in the State during the South West Monsoon from June to September 2024 is 681.6 mm as against the normal of 574.7 mm. However, in certain mandals, the rainfall is less than normal and dry spells have also been recorded.
In response to an article published in TNIE on November 4, 2024 with the headline ‘Crop yields drop by 38% in drought-hit Annamayya’, the Agriculture Ministry clarified that the Andhra Pradesh government has announced that 27 mandals are categorised as facing severe drought and another 27 as moderate drought. The most affected regions include Annamayya district, where all 19 designated mandals are classified as severely hit, with Kalakada experiencing the harshest conditions. Other districts affected include Kurnool (2 moderate), Anantapur (2 severe, 5 moderate), Sri Sathya Sai (3 severe, 7 moderate), and Chittoor (3 severe, 13 moderate) as per GO No 15 issued on October 29, 2024.
The affected districts received good rainfall at the beginning of Kharif 2024, and crop coverage is higher in comparison to last year. As discussed with the State, yields are affected in the drought-hit districts during Kharif 2024.
Though the cumulative rainfall in these districts was as either normal or excess, rainfall distribution was uneven with significant deficits in July and scanty rainfall in August and September, it explained.
Data shows that the cumulative rainfall in these districts was normal to excess overall. For instance, Anantapur recorded 452.4 mm rainfall, 34% above normal; Sri Sathya Sai 460.8 mm, 37% above normal; Chittoor 485.5 mm, 7% above normal; Annamayya 387.3 mm, 2% increase; and Kurnool 487.3 mm, 13% surplus.
This erratic rainfall pattern has impacted key Kharif crops, particularly groundnut, which saw a substantial decrease in sown area in drought-affected regions. In Kalakada, for instance, the sown area for all crops was only 47.62% of the normal, with groundnut coverage at a mere 29.96% due to insufficient rainfall.
Despite an increase in overall crop coverage at the beginning of Kharif 2024 compared to last year, yields have been heavily impacted in drought-affected districts. In Chittoor, crop area coverage rose from 5,449 hectares in 2023 to 11,004 hectares this year, while in Anantapur, it increased from 13,921 hectares to 21,546 hectares. However, yield losses are estimated to be as high as 40-50% in areas dependent on rain-fed crops like groundnut, given the prolonged dry spell.
The State government is now assessing farmer-wise crop losses to submit reports. The ministry has emphasised that while initial rains boosted early Kharif coverage, the drought declaration underscores the need for targeted interventions to support affected farmers.