VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet approved the AP Drone Policy 2024-29, Data Centre Policy 4.0, and AP Semiconductor Fab Policy 4.0 during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday.

As part of the Drone Policy, the State government has proposed to set up a training institute for drone pilots and developing Kurnool district as a drone manufacturing hub. The policy envisages an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, revenue of Rs 3,000 crore, and the creation of 15,000 direct and 25,000 indirect jobs. Additionally, the Cabinet decided to repeal the AP Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act, 1982 and bring a new law in its place.

Briefing media on the decisions, Minister for Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Kolusu Parthasarathi said the State is moving fast towards transforming into a drone hub. The decision to set up a Drone Development Centre in Kurnool is to achieve this goal.

Expressing confidence that the policy, adopted by the Cabinet, will enable the establishment of at least 100 drone manufacturing units in the State, he said the move will result in the setting up of 20 drone pilot training centres and 50 skill development centres across the State.

On the Data Centre Policy, he said, the initiative aims at adding an additional 200 megawatts of data and attracting investments for setting up latest data centres with Artificial Intelligence (AI). “The Council of Ministers also approved the Andhra Pradesh Semiconductor Fab policy which will be in force between 2024 and 2029,” he added.