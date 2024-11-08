SIT begins probe into Tirumala Laddu row

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Supreme Court to probe the alleged use of adulterated ghee in the making laddu prasadam in Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), had reportedly started their investigation into the matter on Wednesday.

According to sources, two officers from CBI - N Veeresh Prabhu, Joint Director, Hyderabad, and Vizag Range SP Rambha Murali, and two officers from State - Guntur Range IG Sarvashresth Tripathi and Vizag Range DIG Gopinath Jatti - were part of the investigation team.

It is also learnt that the team will soon visit the temple located in Tirumala and also AR Dairy food products private limited. On the other hand, an expert from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is yet to join the investigation.

“CBI will take a call on the appointment of one member from FSSAI. Meanwhile, the investigation will be carried out on the tendering process, procurement and supply chain of cow ghee from the dairy to TTD,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court said the probe into the allegation of using animal fat in making laddu will be done by the SIT under the supervision of the CBI Director.

The court also asked CBI officials to constitute an independent five-member investigation team, comprising two CBI officers, two senior police officers from Andhra Pradesh, and one official from the FSSAI.