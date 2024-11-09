SC dismisses social activist Paul’s PIL for CBI inquiry into Laddu row

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday in its order refused to entertain a PIL filed by a social activist, seeking a CBI probe into the alleged use of ghee adulterated with animal fat in making Tirupati temple Laddu Prasadam during the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

A bench of the apex court, led by Justice BR Gavai, and also comprising Justice KV Viswanathan, dismissed the plea filed by KA Paul, a social activist and president of Global Peace Initiative.

“Going by your prayer, we will have to create separate States for all temples, Gurudwaras etc. We can’t direct that a separate State be created for a particular religion. Sorry. We can’t hear it. Dismissed,” the bench of the top court, in its order, stated, and refused to entertain the petition filed by Paul. The apex court added that there is no merit in the plea and it needs to be rejected.