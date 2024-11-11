20 stranded in the Gulf rescued with Minister Lokesh’s aid

VIJAYAWADA: Many individuals, lured by the promise of higher incomes, sought work abroad only to fall victim to exploitation by agents in the Gulf.

Minister for IT, Nara Lokesh, with the assistance of his team and NRI TDP members, has successfully intervened to rescue nearly 20 people from dire situations in the past four months. These individuals, upon reflecting on their harrowing experiences, expressed profound gratitude for the second chance they were given.

One such predicament is that of Chintaparthi Shiva from Valmikipuram mandal in Annamayya district, who went to Kuwait in search of a better life, but found himself stranded in the desert, forced to feed livestock under gruelling conditions. With only minimal access to food and water, Shiva felt his life slipping away.

In a desperate plea, he recorded a video message for friends back home, sparking an immediate response from Lokesh, who arranged for his safe return.

Kottapalli Priyanka from Raghunathapuram in Rajanagaram mandal endured a different, yet equally harrowing ordeal. Sent to Oman as a housemaid, she was subjected to relentless labour despite deteriorating health. When she contacted her family for help, Lokesh’s team, in collaboration with NRI TDP leaders, acted quickly to bring her home.

In another case, Chigurupati Baby from Bhimavaram, faced abuse after her phone and passport were confiscated upon arriving in Muscat for work. IT Minister’s prompt action ensured her safe return.

Similarly, many such people who were subjected to dire conditions, were rescued by the timely action of Lokesh.