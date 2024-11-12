Agriculture budget focuses on farmer empowerment

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Monday presented the Agriculture Budget for the financial year 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs 43,402.33 crore. This is comparatively more than the previous budget outlay of Rs 41,149.87 crore.

Commencing his speech by quoting renowned agriculture scientist MS Swaminathan -- If rural areas are to be bright and if the farmer families are to be happy, Agriculture needs a specific plan -- Atchannaidu said the government has given top priority to the agriculture sector to realise Swarnandhra @2047 vision, and chalked out an action plan to make farmer financially stable and self-sustainable.

“The government has initiated steps to enact the AP New Tenancy Act 2024, provide drones to farmers’ groups and individual farm implements to farmers, seeds on subsidy and to bring fallow lands into cultivation, besides implementing Annadata Suhibhava - PM Kisan, PMFBY and Vaddi Leni Runalu schemes,” he said.