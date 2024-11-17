A leader dedicated to family, public

Locals were torn between voting for TDP or supporting their relative, Ramamurthy Naidu. Despite his efforts, Ramamurthy Naidu lost the election and gradually distanced himself from active politics. Health issues were speculated to be one of the reasons for his withdrawal from the political arena.

“Ramamurthy Naidu’s contributions to regional politics and his dedication to public service are fondly remembered. His life reflects the highs and lows of political aspirations and family ties, leaving a lasting impression on the political landscape of Chandragiri. He maintained a strong cadre and close relations in the Chandragiri constituency for a certain period of time,” said a TDP activist.

Due to health issues, Ramamurthy Naidu later retired from active politics in 2010 and spent his later years in his native village of Naravaripalle.

“Ramamurthy was very active during his childhood and college days. He did his schooling in Kandula Varipalle and also in Chandragiri. During his stint as an MLA, he initiated many development activities. Ramamurthy maintained good relations with family members. Relatives from the Nara and Nandamuri families will be attending the final rites,” said a relative of the demised leader.

Last month, the family celebrated the engagement of his son, Nara Rohit, a prominent Tollywood actor.

The mortal remains of Ramamurthy Naidu are scheduled to arrive at Tirupati Airport on November 17. They will be transported to Naravaripalle for the final rites. The Tirupati district police are making elaborate arrangements as Chandrababu Naidu and several ministers are expected to attend the funeral.

Cadres from TDP, JSP, and BJP, along with prominent film personalities, are also anticipated at Naravaripalle to pay their last respects to the departed leader.