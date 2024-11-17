A leader dedicated to family, public

TIRUPATI: Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, former MLA of the Chandragiri Assembly constituency and younger brother of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu passed away on Saturday at the age of 72 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.
He was also the father of noted Telugu movie actor Nara Rohit.
Ramamurthy Naidu was a prominent leader in the Telugu Desam Party during the 1990s. He represented the Chandragiri Assembly constituency, now in Tirupati district, as a TDP MLA from 1994 to 1999.
During this period, his brother and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu served as Chief Minister of the then undivided Andhra Pradesh. Known for his active involvement in the party, Ramamurthy Naidu played a vital role in shaping the political dynamics of the region.
In 1999, he lost his re-election bid to Galla Aruna Kumari of the Congress. In a surprising turn of events, he joined the Congress in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, then-president of the All India Congress Committee in December 2003.
Despite his efforts to secure a Congress ticket for the 2004 election, his attempt was unsuccessful as the grand old party denied him, preferring sitting MLA Galla Aruna Kumari, as per commitments made by the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. This decision paved the way for Aruna Kumari’s consecutive victories from Chandragiri in 1999, 2004, and 2009, who consecutively earned a ministerial berth in YSR’s cabinet.
After being denied the Congress ticket, Ramamurthy Naidu contested as an independent candidate from Chandragiri, creating a dilemma for voters in Naravaripalle, his native village. The village found itself in a unique quandary.
Locals were torn between voting for TDP or supporting their relative, Ramamurthy Naidu. Despite his efforts, Ramamurthy Naidu lost the election and gradually distanced himself from active politics. Health issues were speculated to be one of the reasons for his withdrawal from the political arena.
“Ramamurthy Naidu’s contributions to regional politics and his dedication to public service are fondly remembered. His life reflects the highs and lows of political aspirations and family ties, leaving a lasting impression on the political landscape of Chandragiri. He maintained a strong cadre and close relations in the Chandragiri constituency for a certain period of time,” said a TDP activist.
Due to health issues, Ramamurthy Naidu later retired from active politics in 2010 and spent his later years in his native village of Naravaripalle.
“Ramamurthy was very active during his childhood and college days. He did his schooling in Kandula Varipalle and also in Chandragiri. During his stint as an MLA, he initiated many development activities. Ramamurthy maintained good relations with family members. Relatives from the Nara and Nandamuri families will be attending the final rites,” said a relative of the demised leader.
Last month, the family celebrated the engagement of his son, Nara Rohit, a prominent Tollywood actor.
The mortal remains of Ramamurthy Naidu are scheduled to arrive at Tirupati Airport on November 17. They will be transported to Naravaripalle for the final rites. The Tirupati district police are making elaborate arrangements as Chandrababu Naidu and several ministers are expected to attend the funeral.
Cadres from TDP, JSP, and BJP, along with prominent film personalities, are also anticipated at Naravaripalle to pay their last respects to the departed leader.