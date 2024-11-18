Nara Ramamurthy Naidu cremated with full Andhra honours

TIRUPATI: Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, younger brother of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former Chandragiri MLA, was cremated with full State honours at his ancestral village Naravaripalle on Sunday, drawing thousands of mourners from both Telugu States.

His mortal remains were brought by a special aircraft from Hyderabad. He breathed his last at AIG Hospital on Saturday morning. He had been unwell for a long time. A huge crowd gathered at the family residence of Naidu to pay their last respects to the departed leader.

The funeral procession began at 2.30 pm with Naidu and his son and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh as pallbearers. The final rites were performed at the family cremation ground, where his parents Ammanamma and Kharjura Naidu were cremated. Ramamurthy Naidu’s wife Indira, and sons Rohit and Girish were present.

The funeral ceremony drew prominent leaders from various walks of life, including Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and several leaders from TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party. Film personalities M Mohan Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Sree Vishnu and Manchu Manoj also paid their last respects to the departed leader.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya recalled Ramamurthy Naidu’s contribution to Chittoor’s development during his tenure as an MLA. Earlier in the day, local officials, including District Collector S Venkateswar, and TTD Chairman BR Naidu were present to receive the family members. Ramamurthy Naidu was remembered fondly by the people of Chandragiri constituency for his dedication to public service, and his role as a steadfast pillar of the Nara family.