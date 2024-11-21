Andhra Pradesh cotton farmers face distress over delayed procurement and price cuts amid harsh weather

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh’s cotton farmers are grappling with severe distress as delayed procurement and price reductions leave them in financial turmoil. Despite the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) setting up 31 procurement centres across the State, only 20 are currently operational, with the remaining 11 yet to commence the procurement process.

Farmers, who faced significant losses in the past two seasons due to fake seeds and declining prices, had hoped for better returns this year. However, heavy rains in recent months have taken a toll on crop quality, further compounding their worries. The government-fixed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cotton stands at Rs 7,521, prompting many farmers to throng the CCI centres in anticipation of fair prices.

Unfortunately, high moisture content in the cotton, caused by prolonged rains and winter temperatures, has led CCI officials to reject major quantities of the produce. As per guidelines, moisture levels must range between 8% and 12%, but farmers, unable to properly dry their crops, are finding it difficult to meet this criterion.