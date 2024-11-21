Andhra: Ram Gopal Varma gets week time to appear before police

ONGOLE: Tollywood director Ram Gopal Varma has been given another week to appear before the Prakasam district police for an inquiry related to a cybercrime case filed at Maddipadu Police Station.

The Ongole Rural Police have rescheduled his appearance to November 25, following his request for additional time.

Commissioner N Srikanth Babu confirmed that fresh notices were sent to RGV through both WhatsApp and registered post on Wednesday.

The Tollywood director had earlier communicated through his advocate that due to prior film commitments, he was unable to attend the scheduled inquiry on November 19th. He requested a one-week extension, which was granted by the authorities.