Naidu will be CM for another 10 years for AP’s growth: Pawan

VIJAYAWADA: Hailing the able leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan has said the TDP supremo will continue as the CM for another 10 years.

Highlighting the achievements of the TDP-led NDA government in the State Assembly on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan exuded confidence that Andhra Pradesh will emerge as a $1 trillion economy in the coming five years.

Accusing the previous YSRC regime of ruining the State, Pawan Kalyan said the administration of experienced leaders like Naidu is needed to overcome the devastation.

“I have full faith in the leadership of Naidu, and I strongly feel that he should continue as the Chief Minister for another 10 years with the same spirit,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

In the wake of strife between the cadres of TDP and JSP at some places, Pawan Kalyan’s statement has cleared the air that he is not in the race for the Chief Minister post, and Naidu will continue to be at the helm of affairs for a decade.

“Sir (Naidu), you give us (MLAs) directions time-to-time. It is our duty to discharge our responsibilities efficiently in our respective departments as per your development vision,” he said.

Mentioning that the NDA government inherited damaged roads, ganja menace, looting of land and natural resources, powerless panchayats, attacks on temples, the Deputy Chief Minister said he felt so happy when the Chief Minister highlighted the achievements of the coalition in the last 162 days. Though the previous YSRC government jailed him, Naidu stood strong, the JSP chief said.