Adulteration of TTD ghee: SIT inspects AR Dairy

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant turn of events in the probe into adulteration of cow ghee supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s (TTD) Laddu Prasadam, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducted inspections at AR Dairy Private Limited in Dindigul of Tamil Nadu, over the weekend.

The SIT team, comprising Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officials, and sub-inspectors, arrived at the dairy on Saturday.

The inspection, which began at 12 noon, extended until 1.30 am on Sunday. As part of the investigation, a team of 11 officials scrutinised the dairy’s records, quality testing procedures, and documents related to the supply of cow ghee.