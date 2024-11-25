Adulteration of TTD ghee: SIT inspects AR Dairy

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant turn of events in the probe into adulteration of cow ghee supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s (TTD) Laddu Prasadam, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducted inspections at AR Dairy Private Limited in Dindigul of Tamil Nadu, over the weekend.
The SIT team, comprising Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officials, and sub-inspectors, arrived at the dairy on Saturday.
The inspection, which began at 12 noon, extended until 1.30 am on Sunday. As part of the investigation, a team of 11 officials scrutinised the dairy’s records, quality testing procedures, and documents related to the supply of cow ghee.
During the inspection, SIT officials reportedly questioned employees and gathered information about milk suppliers and the transport mechanism for cow ghee from the dairy to Tirumala. Various items, including account books, quality records, and other relevant documents, were seized for examination.
“The raid, which lasted over 14 hours, resulted in the seizure of documents related to the tender agreement between TTD and AR Dairy, ghee samples, transportation records, and testing certificates,” said a senior official.
Another team of officials simultaneously inspected a flour mill in Tirumala, where ghee is stored and tested before its use in Laddu Prasadam.
The team verified the ghee testing process to ensure compliance with quality standards. Sources revealed the probe is nearing completion. The probe report is expected to be ready within a week.