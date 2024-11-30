Join fight against drug abuse: EAGLE to mothers

EAGLE plans to employ advanced tools like drones, GPS trackers, and artificial intelligence to detect ganja cultivation and dismantle smuggling networks. A toll-free helpline, 1972, has been launched for citizens to report drug-related activities confidentially.

“EAGLE will operate from Amaravati with district units in all 26 districts. Recruitment will prioritise merit and integrity,” Ravi Krishna said.

Highlighting a recent case from Guntur’s Pattabhipuram, where 17 students were booked under the NDPS Act, Ravi Krishna appealed to parents to monitor their children closely.

“Every mother in our State is a brand ambassador for EAGLE. Parents must ensure that their children do not fall into the trap of drug addiction,” he emphasised.

He expressed concern over the growing ganja cultivation in Alluri Seetharama Raju district, once the land of the legendary freedom fighter. “The soil that bore the footsteps of Alluri Seetharama Raju is now a hub for ganja cultivation. I urge the people to rise against this issue and support us in making Andhra Pradesh drug-free,” he said.