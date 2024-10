VIJAYAWADA: In a first in the country, the Skill Census project was launched from Mangalagiri. As part of the pilot project, the Skill Census will be conducted in Mangalagiri Assembly Constituency and Tullur mandal.

Data collection will be carried out in 100 Village Secretariats. A total of 675 enumerators will conduct the census, covering 1,61,421 families, including 1,35,914 in the Mangalagiri constituency and 25,507 in the Thullur mandal.

A dedicated mobile app — Naipunyam has been developed for this purpose. The enumerators have been trained and technical teams have also been formed to assist the field teams.

Elaborating on the procedure, an official from the Skill Development Corporation told TNIE that enumerators are gathering information from individuals aged between 18 and 40 regarding their educational qualifications, employment status, willingness to undergo training if they are unemployed, and preferred courses or trades.

The primary objective of the Skill Census is to identify skills among youngsters and provide them with necessary training to ensure better job prospects for them.

The mapping of enumerators to specific households has already been finalised.

Pilot project to identify lapses in data collection

Staff from Village Secretariats, Skill Development Corporation, SEEDAP, and NAC will participate in the programme.

The Skill Development headquarters will continuously monitor the programme. Any issues identified during the pilot phase will be corrected before it is rolled out across the State.

Meanwhile, the initiative has been facing some issues as the Naipunyam App requires login through the candidate’s Aadhaar, following which the candidate must provide the OTP. It has been learnt that many people are reluctant to share their OTP with enumeration staff.