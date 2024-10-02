Meet deadlines of Central schemes, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar tells officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has urged officials to expedite the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) to secure more funds and projects from the Central government.

During a review meeting with officials from various departments, including Health, Agriculture, Fisheries, and Municipal Administration, at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Prasad stressed the need to complete CSS projects within the given deadlines. He emphasised that timely completion would lead to financial support from the Centre.

Prasad instructed officials to promptly adopt any additional benefits introduced by the Centre that have not yet been implemented in the State. Special attention was directed towards the aqua sector, which significantly contributes to the State’s economy. The Chief Secretary called for the complete digitisation of fish tanks and the establishment of laboratories to enhance the quality of exported aqua products. He encouraged seeking funds from NABARD and the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) for this purpose.

Prasad asked officials to prepare proposals for the development of Rayalaseema and the backward districts of North Andhra Pradesh to attract Central funds for bridging developmental gaps in these regions.

AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner Lav Aggarwal, participating virtually from Delhi, urged officials to submit Utilisation Certificates (UCs) promptly to secure additional funds for completed projects.Department heads provided updates on the progress of CSS projects during the meeting.