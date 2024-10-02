Over 10Lakh devotees expected for Tirumala Brahmotsavams

Over ten lakh devotees are expected to throng the Srivari temple in Tirumala during the annual Brahmotsavams, scheduled to be held from October 4 to 12. In an exclusive interview with B Murali, Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J Syamala Rao elaborates on the extensive arrangements made to ensure a hassle-free experience for the devotees during the nine-day festival. Excerpts:
How many devotees are you expecting for the Salakatla Brahmotsavam, and what arrangements have been made?
We are expecting 95,000 pilgrims on each day. Additionally, three lakh devotees are likely to throng the hill shrine on the fifth day (Garuda Seva) of the Salakatla Brahmotsavam. To accommodate this influx, we will maintain a buffer stock of seven lakh laddus. Extensive arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth experience for everyone inside the sanctum sanctorum and along the Mada streets. Our aim is to provide food, water, and snacks throughout the day to ensure that every devotee is taken cared of.
What is it like to serve as the Executive Officer of TTD, and what are your main goals during the festival?
Serving Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala as the First Servant is an honour. I aim to extend this privilege to all devotees, ensuring they have a good glimpse of the Lord during the Brahmotsavams. My goal is to provide every pilgrim with a satisfying and peaceful experience.
What are the expectations for the Garuda Seva, and what measures will be taken to manage the crowd?
The Garuda Seva, scheduled on the fifth day, is the most significant event of the nine-day festival. We expect around three lakh devotees for this event, but we have made arrangements to accommodate even more attendees. All contingencies to manage the crowd effectively have been put in place.
Can you elaborate on the other arrangements for the festival?
From October 4 to 12, we consider every day equally important. Our focus is on providing comfort to the common devotees. We have cancelled VIP break darshan, Arjitha Seva, and discretionary quotas to allow more time for common devotees. Additionally, we have increased the deployment of police, vigilance staff, and Srivari Sevak volunteers to ensure smooth operations.
What security measures are being implemented?
We have deployed around 2,000 police personnel below the DIG rank, along with 1,200 vigilance officers and guards for the annual Tirumala Brahmotsavams. An exclusive upper-layer security team will monitor the event 24/7 using 2,800 CCTV cameras. Special security measures will be in place for Garuda Seva on October 8 All arrangements will be finalised by Wednesday.
How are you managing transportation for pilgrims during the festival?
RTC buses will serve as our main mode of transport. We have increased the number of buses to 411, ensuring that a bus runs from Tirumala to Tirupati every two minutes. From the night of October 7 to the morning of October 9, we will restrict two-wheeler entry. All other arrangements, including painting and illumination, have been completed.
Are there any concerns about the water supply during the event?
Initially, we had concerns due to deficit rainfall. However, thanks to the recent downpour, we now have sufficient drinking water to meet the needs of all pilgrims at Tirumala.
Can you elaborate on the arrangements for Srivari laddu and Annaprasadam distribution?
On the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, we have placed special emphasis on improving the quality of laddus and Annaprasadam. Pure cow ghee is being used to enhance the texture and aroma of the Srivari laddus, which has led to an increase in sales. We have also increased the number of laddu counters from 45 to 65, allowing devotees to buy as many laddus as they wish. Similarly, we have also doubled the quantity of ingredients (Dittam) for Laddu and also Annaprasadam, ensuring an abundant supply of items like pulihora, pongal and sira for all devotees, who participate in the 10-day festival.