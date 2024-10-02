Over 10Lakh devotees expected for Tirumala Brahmotsavams

Over ten lakh devotees are expected to throng the Srivari temple in Tirumala during the annual Brahmotsavams, scheduled to be held from October 4 to 12. In an exclusive interview with B Murali, Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J Syamala Rao elaborates on the extensive arrangements made to ensure a hassle-free experience for the devotees during the nine-day festival. Excerpts:

How many devotees are you expecting for the Salakatla Brahmotsavam, and what arrangements have been made?

We are expecting 95,000 pilgrims on each day. Additionally, three lakh devotees are likely to throng the hill shrine on the fifth day (Garuda Seva) of the Salakatla Brahmotsavam. To accommodate this influx, we will maintain a buffer stock of seven lakh laddus. Extensive arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth experience for everyone inside the sanctum sanctorum and along the Mada streets. Our aim is to provide food, water, and snacks throughout the day to ensure that every devotee is taken cared of.

What is it like to serve as the Executive Officer of TTD, and what are your main goals during the festival?

Serving Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala as the First Servant is an honour. I aim to extend this privilege to all devotees, ensuring they have a good glimpse of the Lord during the Brahmotsavams. My goal is to provide every pilgrim with a satisfying and peaceful experience.

What are the expectations for the Garuda Seva, and what measures will be taken to manage the crowd?

The Garuda Seva, scheduled on the fifth day, is the most significant event of the nine-day festival. We expect around three lakh devotees for this event, but we have made arrangements to accommodate even more attendees. All contingencies to manage the crowd effectively have been put in place.

Can you elaborate on the other arrangements for the festival?

From October 4 to 12, we consider every day equally important. Our focus is on providing comfort to the common devotees. We have cancelled VIP break darshan, Arjitha Seva, and discretionary quotas to allow more time for common devotees. Additionally, we have increased the deployment of police, vigilance staff, and Srivari Sevak volunteers to ensure smooth operations.