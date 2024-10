TIRUMALA: In a major development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government to probe into the alleged supply of adulterated ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temporarily suspended its investigation till October 3.

Speaking in Tirumala on Tuesday, Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao announced that the decision was taken as the matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

It may be noted that the top court on Monday, while hearing a batch of petitions on the Tirumala Laddu controversy, sought the assistance of the Solicitor General to ascertain whether the State government-appointed SIT should continue the probe or should an independent agency be given the task. The court had also observed that there was no concrete proof that the contaminated ghee was used actually in preparation of the laddus.

Speaking to mediapersons, the DGP said a case was registered against Tamil-Nadu based AR Dairy Food Private Limited in Tirupati East police station based on a complaint from TTD procurement general manager Murali Krishna. The complainant had alleged that AR Dairy had violated terms of the contract and supplied adulterated or substandard ghee to TTD for preparing Laddus.