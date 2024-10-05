Devotees complementing Tirupati laddu quality improved, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

TIRUPATI: Devotees visiting Lord Venkateswara temple on Tirumala hills are complementing that the quality of laddu prasadam (consecrated sweet) has improved and it should continue that way, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday.

Naidu, who held a review meeting with senior officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the custodian of Venkateswara Swamy temple, also asked them to make sure only the best quality ingredients go into making prasadams (sacred offerings ), an official release from the temple authorities said.

The CM's remarks came amid recent allegations of the CM and TTD Executive Officer that adulterated ghee was used in making laddu prasadam during the previous YSR Congress regime, a charge rubbished by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He further said VIP culture should be reduced in Tirumala and there should be no hustle and bustle when celebrities visit the temple.

The decoration at the temple should be simple and spiritual with no hype and unnecessary expenditure.