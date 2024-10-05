SC reprimanded CM Chandrababu Naidu for blatant lies over Tirupati Laddu: Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Supreme Court had reprimanded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his blatant lies on the adulteration of Tirumala Laddu Prasadam, which was evident from its orders on September 30 and on October 4.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday evening, Jagan said the apex court pulled up Naidu on September 30, and asked him not to drag the God into politics, and today, it had replaced the State government-constituted Special Investigation Team with an independent SIT consisting of two CBI officers to be assisted by two State police officers and one from FSSAI.

Condemning the false propaganda of the TDP-led NDA government over the Laddu Prasadam, Jagan opined that there was no need for SIT as nothing had happened in the first place. The Supreme Court had clearly highlighted Naidu’s political motives in stirring religious sentiments and warned him to stop the misuse of religion for politics.

Jagan said if Naidu had any real devotion, he should apologise to the public. “Naidu neither feared the God nor had any remorse as evident with his repeated false claims about the adulteration of ghee used in the preparation of the Tirumala Laddu Prasadam, though Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s Executive Officer openly clarified that no such ghee was used,” he pointed out.