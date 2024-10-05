SC reprimanded CM Chandrababu Naidu for blatant lies over Tirupati Laddu: Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Supreme Court had reprimanded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his blatant lies on the adulteration of Tirumala Laddu Prasadam, which was evident from its orders on September 30 and on October 4.
Speaking to mediapersons on Friday evening, Jagan said the apex court pulled up Naidu on September 30, and asked him not to drag the God into politics, and today, it had replaced the State government-constituted Special Investigation Team with an independent SIT consisting of two CBI officers to be assisted by two State police officers and one from FSSAI.
Condemning the false propaganda of the TDP-led NDA government over the Laddu Prasadam, Jagan opined that there was no need for SIT as nothing had happened in the first place. The Supreme Court had clearly highlighted Naidu’s political motives in stirring religious sentiments and warned him to stop the misuse of religion for politics.
Jagan said if Naidu had any real devotion, he should apologise to the public. “Naidu neither feared the God nor had any remorse as evident with his repeated false claims about the adulteration of ghee used in the preparation of the Tirumala Laddu Prasadam, though Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s Executive Officer openly clarified that no such ghee was used,” he pointed out.
Taking exception to the distortion of facts on social media by TDP supporters, the former Chief Minister said even after the Supreme Court’s directions, distortion of facts has not stopped. “Whom did the Supreme Court hold accountable? Who should be fearful of standing before God? Who truly has devotion?” he asked.
“Naidu not only undermined the sanctity of the Tirumala temple but also hurt the faith of crores of devotees. Lord Venkateswara Swamy will teach such people a befitting lesson. Only we pray the God not to show His wrath on the innocent people, but direct it on real culprits,” he said.
The YSRC chief questioned Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s understanding of Sanatana Dharma pointing out that he had supported Naidu despite being aware of the TDP chief’s unethical actions. He lashed out at Pawan for turning a blind eye to Naidu’s false statements, especially about the Tirumala Laddu Prasadam.