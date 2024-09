VIJAYAWADA: In an interview to a news agency on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said he was not blaming former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the Tirupati Laddu adulteration. Stating that it was under the supervision of Jagan that the alleged irregularities had occurred, the Jana Sena Party chief said, “Jagan should allow the system under the new NDA government to take its own course in punishing the culprits.”

The Deputy CM’s remarks come in the wake of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claiming that the previous YSRC government used substandard ingredients and animal fats for making the Srivari Laddus. “Being an ex-chief minister, he (Jagan) could have just said go ahead, whoever the perpetrators or culprits are, let them get punished.

If he is very clean in his heart, there is no need to do all this drama. That’s what I feel,” Kalyan told the news agency at the JSP office in Mangalagiri.

PK blames TTD Board set up by Jagan for lapses

The actor-politician noted that the alleged irregularities had occurred under the watch of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board constituted by Jagan.

It may be pointed out that Pawan has embarked on an 11-day ‘Prayaschitta Deeksha’ as penance starting Sunday. After undertaking the Deekasha at Sri Dasavatara Venkateswara Swamy temple in Namburu of Guntur district, he had condemned the YSRC government for its mismanagement of Tirumala temple, highlighting changes made under the guise of reforms, such as changes in worship practices.

Pawan also lashed out at the administration of TTD under the YSRC regime for sending thousands of adulterated Laddus to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, calling it a vile desecration.