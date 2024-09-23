YSRC chief Jagan urges PM to act on Naidu's Tirumala laddu Allegations

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking swift action against the baseless allegations made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pertaining to the Tirumala temple Laddu Prasadam.

In his 8-page letter, the YSRC chief strongly criticised Naidu for spreading malicious propaganda on the purity of ghee used in the preparation of the sacred Tirumala Laddu.

He pointed out that Naidu’s reckless and politically motivated statements have hurt the sentiments of devotees and tarnished the sanctity of the world-renowned Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Jagan reiterated that the Chief Minister’s baseless claims are nothing short of an attempt to divert public attention from the failures of his government, and to further his political agenda.

He urged the Prime Minister to reprimand Naidu for his actions, and bring the truth to light, restoring the trust and faith of devotees.

“Naidu has spread blatant lies against the practices of the TTD. He alleged that the ghee that was being used in the preparation of the Prasadam in the Tirumala temple was adulterated, and that the ghee contained animal fats,” the YSRC chief said.

CM spreading canards, says Jagan Reddy

“He further alleged falsely and recklessly that instead of ghee, animal fats were used in the preparation of Tirumala laddus, the Prasadam that occupies a very special place in the hearts of crores of Hindu devotees. This is indeed a lie spread with political motives,” the YSRC chief said.

The former Chief Minister emphasised the robustness of the long-standing procurement processes and quality checks in place in the TTD to ensure that only the highest quality ingredients are used in preparing the Prasadam. He highlighted the strict e-tendering process, NABL-accredited lab tests, and the multi-level checks that are conducted before the use of any material in the temple Prasadam, mentioning that even during the previous TDP regime, similar measures were in place in Tirumala.