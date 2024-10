TIRUMALA: Heralding the commencement of the nine-day celestial ritual of Navahnika Salakatla Brahmotsavams of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala, Dwajarohanam ritual was performed following Vaikhanasa Agama on Friday.

The sacred yellow cloth embossed with the imprint of Lord Garuda — the celestial carrier of Lord Vishnu — was ceremoniously hoisted atop the Dwajasthambham (flag post) inside the hill shrine amidst chanting of Vedic hymns. The Garuda Dwajapatam was hoisted in the auspicious Meena Lagnam between 5.47 and 5.59 pm to the pulsating beat of the temple drums. Dhwajarohanam marks extending an invitation to all the chiefs of different worlds in the cosmos to participate in the Brahmotsavams of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Both the Pontiffs of Tirumala, Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, all Principal Priests, chief priests, Agama advisors, TTD EO J Shyamala Rao and other officials participated in the ritual. Lord Malayappa, flanked by His Consorts, Sridevi and Bhudevi, in a golden Tiruchi (palanquin), was then taken out in a procession along with Parivara devathas such as Anantha, Chakra, Garuda and Viswaksena, while the Dwajapatham preceded the divine cavalcade.

Later, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his wife N Bhuvaneswari offered sacred clothes to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the State Government. Clad in traditional attire, Naidu was received by temple priests, TTD EO and other officials at the Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple. Temple priests tied Parrivattam to the Chief Minister’s head and handed him the Pattu Vastralu (silk clothes), which he carried on his head and proceeded to the sanctum sanctorum of the Tirumala temple.

Amidst Vedic hymns and divine music with elephants leading from the front, he walked from Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple to Mahadwaram of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, where he was traditionally received by priests and led into the temple.