Karakatta Road expansion to enter tender phase soon

VIJAYAWADA: The Karakatta Road in Amaravati will soon be expanded into a four-lane highway, with the Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) fast-tracking the project in collaboration with soil experts and irrigation authorities. Initially proposed during the previous NDA government, the project faced delays amid discussions of setting up of three capital cities. However, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, several projects in Amaravati have regained momentum.

Simultaneously, the Vijayawada Western Bypass, which will connect NH-16 from Kaza in Guntur to NH-65 at Gollapudi in NTR district, is nearing completion, including a bridge over the Krishna River.

With the removal of thorny bushes and unfinished silos left abandoned for five years, efforts are now focused on road construction and resuming halted building projects. Teams of experts from IIT Hyderabad and Chennai have inspected various areas, collecting soil samples and recommending minimal measures to ensure the long-term durability of buildings. The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is preparing to invite tenders for restarting these projects, including expanding the single-lane Karakatta Road, which currently connects Amaravati and Vijayawada.

ADC Chairperson Lakshmi Pardhasaradhi highlighted that the Karakatta Road expansion proposal is an older plan, now moving forward with guidance from soil scientists to ensure flood resilience, even if water levels rise to 15 feet. While the construction timeline is still under review, several procedural steps are required before work can begin.

To manage traffic during the expansion, APCRDA plans to upgrade three alternate routes. Two additional bridges over Kondaveeti Vaagu and the Buckingham Canal have been proposed to improve connectivity between Seed Access Road and NH-16. Additionally, four trunk roads (E5, E1, E13, and E15) will be expanded to connect Amaravati directly to NH-16. APCRDA Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar confirmed that multiple road development projects will proceed, with completion expected soon. He noted that some building construction will resume within 15 to 20 days.

Building construction works to resume

