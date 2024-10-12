Drone show, fireworks enthrall public on day one of Nari Shakti fete

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day Nari Shakti Vijayotsavam commenced on a grand note on the banks of the River Krishna in Vijayawada on Friday.

Thousands thronged Punnami Ghat to witness the cultural programme, fireworks and the stunning drone show that lit up the night sky.

Nara Bhuvaneswari, managing trustee of NTR Memorial Trust, VC and MD of Heritage Foods, and wife of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, attended the event as chief guest. She felicitated nine women, who displayed courage during the recent floods in the city.

She extended Dasara greetings to the gathering and noted that the nine-day festival was particularly special for women. Sh said Nari Shakti Vijayotsavam was being organised on the theme of spirituality and women empowerment.

“From astronauts to flying fighter jets, women are making significant strides in diverse fields. From sarpanches of panchayats to the President of India, women are serving effectively in leadership roles,” she highlighted. However, she pointed out, gender discrimination still exists and stressed the need for women to work hard to achieve empowerment.

She credited her father and former chief minister NT Rama Rao for providing equal property rights to women and introducing women’s reservation in local bodies. She lauded Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for continuing NTR’s legacy by implementing 33% reservation for women in local bodies elections, jobs, and colleges.

Reflecting on her own experience, Bhuvaneswari shared how she initially doubted her ability to manage Heritage Foods, but succeeded in the role.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita called on mothers to instill respect for women in their children. This, she noted, will help curb crimes against women.

Tourism and Culture Minister Kandula Durgesh acknowledged the unique qualities of women, such as their ability to embody motherhood, heroism, and charity.