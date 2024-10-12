Minister Nara Lokesh takes jibe at Jagan on TCS

VIJAYAWADA: Human Resource Development and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday took a jab at former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, quipping, “Maybe some misguided inner voice told him that he brought TCS to Andhra Pradesh.”

Speaking after inaugurating the Simha Kia showroom at Kolanukonda near Mangalagiri, Lokesh slammed the previous YSRC regime for failing to attract major industries to the State in the last five years, contrasting it with the tenure (2014-19) of the TDP government, which, he asserted, created 8 lakh jobs through the establishment of 44,000 industries.

He also ridiculed the previous claims that former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy played a key role in bringing Kia Motors to the State, remarking, “Now, Jagan thinks he brought TCS to the State.”

He dared Jagan to disclose the number of industries set up, and jobs created during the YSRC regime, emphasising that under the Chandrababu Naidu government, Andhra Pradesh has now attracted major investments from companies like TCS and Lulu.

Reaffirming the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to decentralised development, Lokesh promised to bring manufacturing industries to Rayalaseema and service industries to Uttarandhra. Wind, solar and pumped storage projects will be set up in Kurnool, and electronics manufacturing units will be promoted in Kadapa and Chittoor, besides laying emphasis on automotive industry expansion in Anantapur.

Additionally, aqua and petrochemical industries will be set up in East and West Godavari, and further investments are expected in Krishna and Guntur districts, he explained.

Refuting the YSRC’s allegations on flood relief, Lokesh said, “Naidu and his cabinet colleagues closely monitored relief operations in Vijayawada for over 10 days. Jagan should explain how his promised Rs 1 crore aid for flood victims was spent.”

Lokesh warned that stern action will be taken against disseminators of fake news, emphasising that the government had spent around Rs 650 crore on flood relief and rehabilitation, and is prepared to address any shortcomings in the process.

Mentioning Jagan’s public engagements, Lokesh made it clar that if the YSRC chief wants to go out to mingle with the people, the gates are wide open; unlike how the YSRC regime restricted public access to Naidu. “Stern action will be taken if public order is disrupted,” he warned.

Lokesh listed out the upcoming development projects, including an ESI hospital in Guntur, a new 100-bed hospital, a water supply scheme for AIIMS Mangalagiri.