Govt failed to take preventive steps despite getting flood alerts: Jagan

“We investigated the matter with the help of CCTV footage and mobile phone signals. Notices were also served on the accused. However, as the offence attracts less than seven years of punishment, we did not arrest them,” he explained.

Asserting that neither Nandigam Suresh nor Srinivas, a YSRC activist, were present at the location, Jagan said the CCTV footage at the TDP party office proves the same. Further, he alleged that cases were registered against his followers with the help of false statements and witnesses.

Further, the YSRC chief slammed the TDP for fabricating a conspiracy out of the boat mishap at Prakasam Barrage. “The boats that rammed into the gates of the Barrage had been granted permission during the previous TDP regime. They were even used in TDP’s victory celebrations,” he said and alleged that the owners of the boat had been engaged in illegal sand mining for the past four months. “They are hand in glove with Naidu in illegal sand mining,” he claimed.

Stating that one of the boat owners, Komati Rammohan, is a close relative of Komati Jayaram, who is head of TDP’s NRI wing, Jagan said another accused, Ushaadri, has been photographed with TDP general secretary and minister Nara Lokesh.

He said the coalition government was focusing on destruction, lawlessness, and intimidation rather than governance. “The government failed to take preventive measures despite receiving early flood alerts,” Jagan alleged. He accused Naidu of criminal negligence for causing deaths of 60 people and called for legal action against him.

Refuting reports which stated that faulty rain gauges misled the government about rainfall data, the former Chief Minister clarified that the State has advanced sensor systems, including 450 new ones installed by the previous YSRC regime to ensure accurate data collection.

On the attack on former MLA Namburi Shankar Rao’s followers for trying to reach out to flood-affected farmers, Jagan stated that these actions were a temporary tactic to silence public outrage. “However, the TDP should know that they would not be able to suppress the voice of the people for long,” he added.

Later, Jagan visited the residence of former market yard chairman Eda Sambi Reddy, who had been allegedly attacked by TDP leaders.